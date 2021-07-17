Disruptive Weather: Flood threat continues as showers, thunder finally wind down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As rain and storms diminish in both coverage and intensity today, we’ll see temperatures topping only in the low 70s amid gusty north winds.

Clouds will be decreasing tonight with areas of fog developing as lows slide into the low 60s.

The clearing trend continues on Sunday as temperatures recover into the upper 70s.

Under fair skies on Sunday night, we’ll see lows bottom out in the lower 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy as we continue to dry out with highs in the lower 80s.

