Power outage closes several vendors at West Side Market

A power outage closed several vendors Saturday at the West Side Market.
A power outage closed several vendors Saturday at the West Side Market.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A power outage closed several vendors Saturday morning at the West Side Market in Cleveland.

Power was restored around noon, according to a tweet from Cleveland Public Power.

Some vendors can operate without power and stayed open, WSM said in an Instagram post.

One vendor called for the city of Cleveland to acquire a generator for the market.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

