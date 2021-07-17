Power outage closes several vendors at West Side Market
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A power outage closed several vendors Saturday morning at the West Side Market in Cleveland.
Power was restored around noon, according to a tweet from Cleveland Public Power.
Some vendors can operate without power and stayed open, WSM said in an Instagram post.
One vendor called for the city of Cleveland to acquire a generator for the market.
