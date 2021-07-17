Pursuit on I-90 ends with 2 in custody; shots reportedly fired at Parma police

MADISON, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight high-speed chase ended with a man and woman in police custody, and Madison Township police say the suspects reportedly fired several shots at Parma officers.

Madison Twp. police said officers were called out just after midnight on Saturday to Interstate 90 in Madison to help Parma police with a pursuit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted.

According to a news release from Madison Twp. police, suspects in the fleeing vehicle reportedly shot at Parma officers.

It’s unclear if shots were fired before or during the pursuit.

Madison Twp. police said the OSHP tried to stop the car with tire deflation road spikes. It’s likely the spikes popped a tire, police said, but the vehicle continued to flee at high speeds.

The vehicle was finally stopped after Madison Twp. police deployed “Stop Stick” tire deflation spikes, according to the release. The spikes popped the remaining tires.

Then, two people inside the car ran into the woods, Madison Twp. police said. They were later caught by Parma police and assisting agencies.

An officer with the Madison Twp. Police Department was injured when he deployed the Stop Sticks, police said. A woman in the suspect vehicle was also injured in the incident, Madison Twp. police said in the release.

The officer and the woman were taken to University Hospitals Madison by the Madison Fire District, according to the release. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said.

Madison Twp. police didn’t say how many people were inside the suspect car.

Madison Twp. police didn’t identify the man and woman in custody. Charges are pending against them, police said.

19 News has reached out to Parma police and the OSHP for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

