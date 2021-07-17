Sandusky Police Department welcomes new K9 named Viggo

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky Police Department grew by four paws this month – adding a second police dog to its force. Viggo is a two-year-old German Shepherd specifically trained in tactical police work. He’s been assigned to K9 Officer Logan Demuth, a five-year member of the Sandusky Police force. Officer Demuth says it’s been his dream to work with and train police dogs, come to life with Viggo. “I kind of made the decision that if I was ever to get another dog, it was only going to be a K9 because I don’t ever want to be away from him,” said Officer Logan Demuth. “I want him to go everywhere I go, so that’s where Viggo goes with me. Pretty much wherever I go.” After several months of one-on-one training, Viggo and Officer Demuth were officially certified on June 30, 2021.

Viggo is a “triple threat:” he’s trained in finding narcotics, tracking (which he just started training on earlier in the year), and subject apprehension and biting. Instead of getting treats for a job well done, Viggo gets his ball as a reward and loves to play. “He just has the drive for the ball, his reward,” said Officer Demuth. “Everything he does is for the ball, and he absolutely loves working.”

Viggo is the second K9 current on Sandusky PD’s force, behind K9 Gunner. The entire K9 unit is funded entirely through community donations, with a majority of the funds raised through events. “It’s absolutely awesome,” said Officer Demuth. “It just shows the support we have to make ourselves better. And to give us these tools, like Viggo, so we can do our jobs for the community.”

Community outreach is a big part of the job as a K9 officer. “One of the things I go and do on my own is I try to go through parks or downtown areas,” added Officer Demuth. “I purposely go there so we can interact with people, especially kids.” He says now is more important than ever to reach out to the residents, to make a connection during a time where tensions surrounding police are still high.

“There’s almost never a negative moment with any person, with Viggo. Just about every moment there’s some sort of positive interaction.”

To learn more about the Sandusky Police Department, visit its website or call 419-627-5798. You can also learn more about their programs and community outreach.

