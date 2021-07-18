1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Geauga County

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Geauga County.

Isaac B. Mayo, of Chardon, died from his injuries at Hillcrest Medical Center, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Mulberry Road in Munson Township.

A 51-year-old man was driving a 2021 Hyundai Palisade when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove left of center, the highway patrol said.

That’s when the Hyundai struck a 2007 Honda Civic head on, according to a news release.

The Honda was occupied by Mayo and a front passenger. The passenger suffered severe injuries and was taken to University Hospitals Geauga, according to the release.

The Hyundai was occupied by the 51-year-old man and his son. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, the highway patrol said. They were taken to Hillcrest Medical Center.

Mulberry Road was closed for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

