48-year-old man fatally shot near Asiatown in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being shot near Asiatown in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Wesley Wright from Cleveland.

Cleveland police said officers were called out around 12:10 a.m. to E. 20th Street and Krause Court for a man shot.

They found EMS treating Wright when they arrived.

Wright suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, according to police.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests Wright was possibly shot one block away at E. 20th Street and Hamilton Avenue.

Police have not identified a person of interest and will continue investigating.

