Bratenahl K-9 officer helps apprehend suspects who shot at police

K-9 officer Cash located suspects police say shot at Parma officers before a car chase that...
K-9 officer Cash located suspects police say shot at Parma officers before a car chase that ended in Bratenahl.(Bratenahl police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bratenahl K-9 officer helped apprehend two suspects hiding in the woods Friday evening after a police chase that started in Parma.

The Parma police were pursued a vehicle occupied by people who had shot at Parma officers from Parma to Bratenahl, according to a Bratenahl police Facebook post.

That’s when they called the Bratenahl police for help. Officers deployed spike strips and the vehicle was disabled.

K-9 officer Cash was deployed to track the suspects who fled the vehicle and ran into a heavily wood area, according to the post. Cash found their hiding spot and they were taken into custody without further incident.

Officer Cash arrived at the Bratenahl police department in 2019 as a puppy.

The location of the final stop and search and the circumstances surrounding what precipitated the chase were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

