Macedonia residents spend Sunday cleaning up after heavy rain floods neighborhoods

This photo shows water on a flooded road. (Source: Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wet and wild is the only way to describe the rain that came down in Macedonia Friday night.

Areas near East Aurora Road were deeply impacted by the rain.

Video shows severe flooding in the Taco Bell parking lot on Route 82.

Take a look at this video from Joseph Scherma:

Chenita Rios said she had a difficult time navigating through the streets when it started to pour. “Detours everywhere! Not many people know their way around here, so there’s a lot of confusion with the details,” Rios said.

Nathaniel Schnavel said his brother who lives in a low lying area also faced some obstacles. “[He] got about like a foot of water in his farm area, so that was pretty interesting,” he said.

Thankfully the water is gone, and people are happy to enjoy the sun again.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

