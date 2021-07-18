2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunsational Sunday as clearing continues; when will the rain return?

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will take the credit for a spate of fair weather early this week.

After some patchy fog early today, our clearing trend continues as temperatures recover into the low 80s.

Under fair skies on tonight, we’ll see lows bottom out in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy as we continue to dry out with highs each day in the low to mid 80s.

A few thunderstorm chances return late night Tuesday into Wednesday.

