Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on I-90 in Cleveland, police say
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cooper Tulloch from Boca Raton.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Chester Avenue exit, according to an email from police.
Cleveland police said officers were called out due to several reports of a man laying in the road.
Tulloch was on the interstate for unknown reasons when he was hit by a unidentified vehicle, according to police.
The driver then fled the scene of the crash.
Cleveland police will continue investigating.
