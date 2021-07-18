Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on I-90 in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cooper Tulloch from Boca Raton.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Chester Avenue exit, according to an email from police.

Cleveland police said officers were called out due to several reports of a man laying in the road.

Tulloch was on the interstate for unknown reasons when he was hit by a unidentified vehicle, according to police.

The driver then fled the scene of the crash.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

