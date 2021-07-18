2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on I-90 in Cleveland, police say

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on I-90 in Cleveland, police say
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on I-90 in Cleveland, police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Cooper Tulloch from Boca Raton.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Chester Avenue exit, according to an email from police.

Cleveland police said officers were called out due to several reports of a man laying in the road.

Tulloch was on the interstate for unknown reasons when he was hit by a unidentified vehicle, according to police.

The driver then fled the scene of the crash.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Geauga County
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on collision in Geauga County
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunsational Sunday as clearing continues; when will the rain return?
K-9 officer Cash located suspects police say shot at Parma officers before a car chase that...
Bratenahl K-9 officer helps apprehend suspects who shot at police
2 shot, 1 killed on Cleveland’s West Side