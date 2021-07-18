2 Strong 4 Bullies
Small boy is rescued after falling over steep cliff in Lake County

A small boy fell over the edge of a steep cliff in Jordan Creek Park Sunday.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A young boy was rescued Sunday after he fell over the side of a steep cliff at Jordan Creek Park in Concord Township.

Rope Rescue Technicians with the Concord Township Fire Department pulled the boy to safety, according to a Concord Township Fire Department Facebook post.

He was taken to the Cleveland Metro Trauma Center in stable condition, according to the post.

Other agencies also responded to help with the rescue, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Metroparks Rangers, Metro Life Flight, and fire departments from Perry, Leroy, Chardon, Hambden, Painesville, Painesville Township, and Kirtland Fire.

The fire department said that the rescue was “effective and efficient” and thanked the departments who helped in the post.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

