Two COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in Western Ohio

Ohio Department of Health updates safety guidelines for residential camps
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is warning people staying at residential summer camps to protect themselves against COVID-19 infection after outbreaks were traced to two camps in Western Ohio.

The department of health issued updated guidance for campers and camp operators of best prevention practices, which include vaccination when possible, masking, social distancing, hand washing, and frequent cleaning and sanitation.

“If not everyone at a residential camp is fully vaccinated, the layering of strategies is critical to protecting campers, staff, and volunteers,” said Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, chief medical officer at ODH. “This is especially important as a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 settles in our state. Taking these precautions can help reduce the likelihood of spread and allow everyone to safely participate in camp activities.”

Those 12 and over are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Vaccination is our most effective tool for preventing COVID-19 and putting the pandemic behind us,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “These vaccines save lives and will help ensure Ohioans are able to enjoy many more summers to come.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state, and Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

