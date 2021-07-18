Warsaw the Dog adopted after nearly two years in Wayne County dog shelter
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - After almost two years at the Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center Warsaw the Dog has found her forever home.
“It may be a gloomy day outside but Warsaw has sunshine in her heart 672 days she has waited for her forever family!,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.
The shelter posted a video of her rainy departure with her new family. Congrats, Warsaw!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.