Warsaw the Dog adopted after nearly two years in Wayne County dog shelter

Warsaw was adopted by a forever family after a 672 day stay at the shelter.
Warsaw was adopted by a forever family after a 672 day stay at the shelter.(Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - After almost two years at the Wayne County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center Warsaw the Dog has found her forever home.

“It may be a gloomy day outside but Warsaw has sunshine in her heart 672 days she has waited for her forever family!,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter posted a video of her rainy departure with her new family. Congrats, Warsaw!

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

