Wind shift carries smoke from wildfires in Canada over Great Lakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The smoke from wildfires in Canada has been carried into the Great Lakes region by a sudden wind shift from the Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service tweeted out an aerial video that shows the haze from the wildfires wafting over the Great Lakes.

“The next few days will be bit hazy,” they said.

What is that milky color over the Great Lakes? Well, that is smoke from wildfires in Canada. With the sudden wind shift from the northwest, the next few days will be bit hazy. pic.twitter.com/GE69MzC9Cd — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.