Wind shift carries smoke from wildfires in Canada over Great Lakes

(KOTA)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The smoke from wildfires in Canada has been carried into the Great Lakes region by a sudden wind shift from the Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service tweeted out an aerial video that shows the haze from the wildfires wafting over the Great Lakes.

“The next few days will be bit hazy,” they said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

