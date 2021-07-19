2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people killed Sunday night in Akron

By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people in their 20s were shot and killed just hours apart on Sunday night in Akron, the Summit County Medical Examiner said.

The first homicide happened just after 9 p.m. at Hawkins Plaza. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and died shortly before 10 p.m.

The second homicide happened around 11:55 p.m. in the 400 block of West Thornton Street. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found on the ground near the back porch of a home with a gunshot wound in her head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m. Monday.

The victim’s identities are not not known at this point.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

