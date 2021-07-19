2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

66-year-old killed by relative’s dog after climbing through window of home

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.
Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.(Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 66-year-old man was killed by a dog after climbing into a house in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, whose identity has not been released, climbed into the window of a home in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m.

Police say he was possibly attacked by a dog inside the home.

WVUE reported that the victim was discovered by residents and pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

Police say the man was a relative of the people who lived there and was authorized to be there.

Officers arrived and found the man unresponsive with wounds to both arms.

The family’s small pitbull was found inside with blood on his body.

The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) took custody of the dog.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West
Speaking at SEC media days, Commissioner Greg Sankey said games won’t be rescheduled, so “your...
SEC commissioner: Football teams might have to forfeit games canceled for COVID
COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, across the US despite the vaccine.
'Two Americas' face another COVID wave
2 people killed Sunday night in Akron
2 people killed Sunday night in Akron; 1 death stems from drag racing incident