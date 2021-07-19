2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland claims to work on issues at West Side Market after weekend power outage

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A power outage on Saturday cost some West Side Market vendors nearly a day’s worth of business.

One of them is Don Whitaker who owns the butcher shop, D.W Whitaker.

Outraged by the incident, Whitaker and other vendors have asked the city for a generator... not just now, but also in the past.

“You can see the frustration in everybody the can keeps getting kicked down the road,” Whitaker said.

The power was restored around noon and some vendors were able to stay open without having any.

Councilman of Ward 3 Kerry McCormack said the anger felt by the shop owners is 100% justified.

“I’m not surprised, unfortunately, by the reaction of our vendors,” he said.

McCormack has different strategies to tackle these issues.

One of them is changing the management style to a non-profit independent model that only focuses on the West Side Market.

The other is an investment that should start this year.

“Counsel has marked over $6 million for infrastructure spending in the building so we gotta get those dollars in and invest in the building as soon as possible,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino
Visit a job fair today at JACK Thistledown Racino
Construction creates new roadblock for struggling businesses on Cleveland’s West Side
Construction creates roadblock for struggling businesses on Cleveland’s West Side
Proposed Sherwin-Williams headquarter location
Sherwin Williams hopes to build 36-story headquarters in downtown Cleveland
Bob Fortney, owner for Fort's Old Town Tavern in Wellington
Northeast Ohio business owners hope for spike in job-seekers as weekly unemployment bonus ends