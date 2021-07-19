Cleveland claims to work on issues at West Side Market after weekend power outage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A power outage on Saturday cost some West Side Market vendors nearly a day’s worth of business.

One of them is Don Whitaker who owns the butcher shop, D.W Whitaker.

Outraged by the incident, Whitaker and other vendors have asked the city for a generator... not just now, but also in the past.

“You can see the frustration in everybody the can keeps getting kicked down the road,” Whitaker said.

The power was restored around noon and some vendors were able to stay open without having any.

Councilman of Ward 3 Kerry McCormack said the anger felt by the shop owners is 100% justified.

“I’m not surprised, unfortunately, by the reaction of our vendors,” he said.

McCormack has different strategies to tackle these issues.

One of them is changing the management style to a non-profit independent model that only focuses on the West Side Market.

The other is an investment that should start this year.

“Counsel has marked over $6 million for infrastructure spending in the building so we gotta get those dollars in and invest in the building as soon as possible,” he added.

