Deadly hit-and-run victim identified as former Case Western Reserve University football player

Cooper Tulloch played as a safety for Case Western Reserve University’s football team
New developments in a hit-and-run tragedy. 19 News uncovering the victim was a football player at a local university. Cooper Tulloch played as a safety for Case Western Reserve University’s football team. He graduated just a few months ago. He’s from Boca Raton, Florida.(Case Western Reserve University)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in a hit-and-run tragedy. 19 News uncovering the victim was a football player at a local university.

Cooper Tulloch played as a safety for Case Western Reserve University’s football team. He graduated just a few months ago. He’s from Boca Raton, Florida.

The 22-year-old’s life tragically ended Sunday morning. Police telling us a driver hit Tulloch and left him to die in the middle of the road. That driver never stopped. Investigators say the crime took place in the eastbound exit ramp of I-90 near Chester Avenue. Drivers passing by saw his body and called 9-1-1.

Here’s what we don’t know. Who was behind the wheel of the car that hit TU-LOCK? Why was the 22-year-old walking on the highway in the first place? And where was he going?

We’ve reached out to Case for a comment on the former football player’s death. We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

