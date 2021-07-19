Like the rest of the country, Ohio sees surge in COVID cases due in part to Delta variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio saw a surge in COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, in large part, the cause.

“The Delta variant is starting to establish dominance in Ohio,” said Dr. Keith Armitage, medical director of the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health at University Hospitals. “The percentage of cases that are Delta have gone up a lot in the last few weeks, I think last week it was over 40%.”

Ohio reported more than 500 cases a day for two days last week, almost double the previous 21-day average with one group most at risk.

“Unvaccinated people are much more likely to get it because this variant is so contagious,” said Dr. Armitage.

Cuyahoga and other Northeast Ohio counties have a vaccination rate of over 50%, with state average at less than half. States like Missouri and Arkansas are seeing the greatest surges and have vaccination rates as low as 35%.

“Cuyahoga County has fairly good vaccine numbers compared to other regions of the country,” said Dr. Armitage. “So, optimist is, we have a good vaccine threshold. Pessimist is Delta is going to start finding everyone who’s not vaccinated.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said he does not expect to bring back the mask mandate but, he, like infectious disease, encourages all Ohioans to get vaccinated.

“Broken record, but we really recommend that people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Armitage.

