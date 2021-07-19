2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Like the rest of the country, Ohio sees surge in COVID cases due in part to Delta variant

Delta Variant taking hold in Ohio
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals not seeing big increases in COVID case but warn about Delta Variant as vaccinations stagnate(WOIO)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio saw a surge in COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, in large part, the cause.

“The Delta variant is starting to establish dominance in Ohio,” said Dr. Keith Armitage, medical director of the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health at University Hospitals. “The percentage of cases that are Delta have gone up a lot in the last few weeks, I think last week it was over 40%.”

Ohio reported more than 500 cases a day for two days last week, almost double the previous 21-day average with one group most at risk.

“Unvaccinated people are much more likely to get it because this variant is so contagious,” said Dr. Armitage.

Cuyahoga and other Northeast Ohio counties have a vaccination rate of over 50%, with state average at less than half. States like Missouri and Arkansas are seeing the greatest surges and have vaccination rates as low as 35%.

“Cuyahoga County has fairly good vaccine numbers compared to other regions of the country,” said Dr. Armitage. “So, optimist is, we have a good vaccine threshold. Pessimist is Delta is going to start finding everyone who’s not vaccinated.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said he does not expect to bring back the mask mandate but, he, like infectious disease, encourages all Ohioans to get vaccinated.

“Broken record, but we really recommend that people get vaccinated,” said Dr. Armitage.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
While some are getting vaccinated in Florida, not enough have to prevent another rise in cases.
Florida COVID-19 cases nearly double
Strongsville man donates $1 million to Alzheimer’s Association to establish caregiver...
Strongsville man donates $1 million to Alzheimer’s Association to establish caregiver assistance program
Aducanumab, or Aduhelm, is the first new medication approved for Alzheimer's in almost two...
Cleveland Clinic will not administer new Alzheimer’s drug