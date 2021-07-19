2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain police ask for public’s help identifying person of interest in Broadway Avenue shooting

Lorain police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a person of...
Lorain police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in a shooting investigation.(Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shooting at a Broadway Avenue gas station.

The shooting occurred shortly before at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. The 23-year-old victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification Facebook post.

The victim was flown by Lifeflight to a hospital in Cleveland in critical condition, according to the post.

Lorain police have released a photo of a person of interest in the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

