Lorain police ask for public’s help identifying person of interest in Broadway Avenue shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a shooting at a Broadway Avenue gas station.

The shooting occurred shortly before at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. The 23-year-old victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification Facebook post.

The victim was flown by Lifeflight to a hospital in Cleveland in critical condition, according to the post.

Lorain police have released a photo of a person of interest in the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.