Man pulled from Black River near cascade park after clinging to a log in flood waters

Cascade Park experienced significant flooding after July storms.
Cascade Park experienced significant flooding after July storms.(Al Taylor)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders pulled a man from the Black River Sunday after he and his dog went into the water after visiting Cascade Park in Elyria.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Lorain County Metroparks rangers were called to the park on reports that a 47-year-old and his dog had gone into the water.

Rangers and members of the Elyria Fire Department, who were also called to the scene, positioned themselves at various points along the river to look for the man, according to an Elyria fire assistant chief. Finally, he was spotted floating down the river clutching a log.

Rescuers further downstream were alerted and able to pull the man to safety.

The man was treated at the scene and released, but his dog is still missing, the assistant chief said.

The area around Cascade Park is experiences significant flooding after last week’s rains.

He reminds people to stay away from flooded areas as waters can be more dangerous than normal.

It was not immediately clear how the man and dog ended up in the water.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

