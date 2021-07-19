2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front brings a few storms Tuesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While most of this week will be significantly quieter than the last few weeks, we are anticipating a few pop-up storms on Tuesday and Tuesday evening.

A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, and with its passage, a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly after 2:00 PM and through the evening.

Not everyone will see rain.

It will be warm ahead of the front, with highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

In the wake of the front, cooler, drier air will move into the area.

Expect highs only in the low 70s on Wednesday.

At this time, we are forecasting mainly dry weather Wednesday and Thursday.

A few hit or miss storms will be possible on Friday.

Rain chances will be a little bit better through the weekend.

As we approach the final days of July, we’ve accumulated 7.18 inches of rain for the month so far at Hopkins.

If the month were to end right now, this would be the fifth wettest July on record in Cleveland.

In Akron, we’ve accumulated 6.53 inches of rain over the course of the month so far.

While that’s around four inches higher than average for this point in the month, this does not put Akron in top 10 wettest Julys on record for that area.

