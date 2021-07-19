Northeast Ohio Weather: Small risk of storms today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a sunny to partly cloudy sky today. It’ll feel a bit humid. The latest data is indicating spotty storms pulsing up this afternoon. These will not move much if you get under one of these guys. They will pop up then rain themselves out. A potential trigger will be a lake breeze as well. High temperatures today in the 80 to 85 degree range. Clear sky tonight. A light wind will allow temperatures to drop well in the 60s and 50s away from the lakeshore. Same deal tomorrow. Humid with isolated afternoon storms. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. A cold front tracks through Tuesday night. A few storms with it. A cool down on the way Wednesday. High temperatures only lower to middle 70s. Lake effect moisture keeps us mostly cloudy much of the day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.