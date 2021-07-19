2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Small risk of storms today and tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a sunny to partly cloudy sky today. It’ll feel a bit humid. The latest data is indicating spotty storms pulsing up this afternoon. These will not move much if you get under one of these guys. They will pop up then rain themselves out. A potential trigger will be a lake breeze as well. High temperatures today in the 80 to 85 degree range. Clear sky tonight. A light wind will allow temperatures to drop well in the 60s and 50s away from the lakeshore. Same deal tomorrow. Humid with isolated afternoon storms. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. A cold front tracks through Tuesday night. A few storms with it. A cool down on the way Wednesday. High temperatures only lower to middle 70s. Lake effect moisture keeps us mostly cloudy much of the day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

High pressure will take the credit for a spate of fair weather early this week.
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine for Monday
Wind shift carries smoke from wildfires in Canada over Great Lakes
This photo shows water on a flooded road. (Source: Pixabay)
Macedonia residents spend Sunday cleaning up after heavy rain floods neighborhoods
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/18/2021