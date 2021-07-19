Ohio man wanted by postal inspector for fentanyl-related charges

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for a Northeast Ohio man on charges that he tried to distribute fentanyl.

31-year-old Michael Raynard Furr is wanted for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. A reward of up to $5,000 is available.

Call the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 if you have any information.

