Police conduct investigation for deadly crash on busy Euclid roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police closed a stretch of Euclid Avenue in both directions as detectives investigated a deadly crash on Monday morning.

The crash was first reported around 5 a.m. on Euclid Avenue between East 222nd Street and Chardon Road.

Video captured by 19 News at the scene shows a severely-damaged Jeep in the roadway. A utility pole and a tree also appear to have sustained damage during the crash.

A detour was in place during the road closure.

Additional details, including the circumstances that led to the crash, are not available at this time.

This story will be updated.

