‘Stay out of the water’: Kent first responders called to Cuyahoga for river rescues 3 times in one day

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police are urging members of the public to stay out of the Cuyahoga River Sunday after responding to their third water rescue call in 24 hours.

Recent rains have swelled the river popular with canoers and kayakers and the current has proved too fast and too strong for many who hit the river today to enjoy the sunshine.

Around 8 p.m. authorities were responding to their third rescue of the day, a Kent dispatcher confirmed. No injuries were reported during the rescues.

“Please tell people to stay out of the water,” the dispatcher said.

