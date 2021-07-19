2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Stay out of the water’: Kent first responders called to Cuyahoga for river rescues 3 times in one day

(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent police are urging members of the public to stay out of the Cuyahoga River Sunday after responding to their third water rescue call in 24 hours.

Recent rains have swelled the river popular with canoers and kayakers and the current has proved too fast and too strong for many who hit the river today to enjoy the sunshine.

Around 8 p.m. authorities were responding to their third rescue of the day, a Kent dispatcher confirmed. No injuries were reported during the rescues.

“Please tell people to stay out of the water,” the dispatcher said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Several area police departments responded Thursday night to Pinecrest Mall.
Pepper spray used to disperse crowd of up to 1,000 youths at Pinecrest in Orange Village, police say (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

2 arrested after high speed chase on I-71 reaches speeds of 120 mph
A small boy fell over the edge of a steep cliff in Jordan Creek Park Sunday.
Small boy is rescued after falling over steep cliff in Lake County
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine for Monday
This photo shows water on a flooded road. (Source: Pixabay)
Macedonia residents spend Sunday cleaning up after heavy rain floods neighborhoods