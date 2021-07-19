Struggling to pay rent? Here’s help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News and several community partners team up for a live phone bank event to help people headed for possible eviction.

The CDC eviction moratorium expires at the end of July.

According to The Eviction Lab, an organization that’s tracking the issue nationwide, there are a little more than 3.5 million people renting their homes in Ohio.

Come August, landlords will no longer be restricted from evicting tenants who are behind on rent.

Experts fear many renters who’ve fallen behind on payments will be kicked out of their homes.

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, CHN Housing Partners and United Way will be on hand to answer your questions. The phone-in event takes place Wednesday, July 21 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Call in for free legal and housing advice.

According to Legal Aid, eviction cases are already on the rise in Cuyahoga County, even though the moratorium hasn’t even ended yet. Legal Aid has hired around 15 new attorneys during the pandemic to handle the influx of cases.

“We’re always available to help them and we can get started on that process. Once intake is completed we try to represent them and help them with their case,” said Demari Muff, Legal Aid attorney.

