Undercover Cleveland police vehicle struck by gunfire in North Broadway neighborhood
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for suspects Monday evening after an undercover police car was shot at in the North Broadway neighborhood.
The vehicle was struck by gunfire, a police spokesperson confirmed. No officers were injured, and no arrests have yet been made, she said.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
