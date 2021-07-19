2 Strong 4 Bullies
Undercover Cleveland police vehicle struck by gunfire in North Broadway neighborhood

By Stephanie Czekalinski and Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for suspects Monday evening after an undercover police car was shot at in the North Broadway neighborhood.

The vehicle was struck by gunfire, a police spokesperson confirmed. No officers were injured, and no arrests have yet been made, she said.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of East 55th Street and Blanche Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

