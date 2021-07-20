2 men arrested after body found in burned car Saturday on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested Monday by members of the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit and the Gang Impact Unit for possible involvement in the death of 31-year-old Adalberto Junior Ortiz-Rojas whose body was found inside a burning car Saturday morning inside a car on Train Avenue, according to a press release from Cleveland police.

Cleveland 19 News is not releasing their names because the men have not been charged yet.

Cleveland firefighters and police were called out around 9 a.m. to Train Avenue near Vega Avenue.

They discovered a car ablaze when they arrived. Once the fire was extinguished, authorities found the body of Ortiz-Rojas in the back seat of the Mazda 3.

