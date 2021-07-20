2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road intersection.(Scott Piker)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are on the scene of a terrible crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road intersection.

A 19 News photojournalist was on the scene captured these photos of a crumpled vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

One person was taken to Metro Health with potentially lift threatening injuries, according to Cleveland EMS.

Further details on the circumstances that lead to the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

