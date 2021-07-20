2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighter hurt during West Side house fire

By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire at home on Cleveland’s far West Side Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to 4540 Grayton Road for the blaze at about 4:40 pm.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The injured firefighter was taken to Fairview Hospital and will be kept overnight for observation, according to a fire official.

Red Cross was called to the scene.

The owner of the house was not home at the time of the fire.

19 News will have the latest details when they become available.

