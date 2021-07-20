2 Strong 4 Bullies
Do you know her? Officials need public’s help to identify baby found at RTA station

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services is working with (RTA Police), to find the identity of a Female baby that appears to be about 6 months old. A photo of the baby is attached. If you know the identity of this child, please call 696-KIDS, 9-1-1, or your local law enforcement agency.(Cuyahoga County)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a baby found Saturday at the West Boulevard RTA Station.

The baby, who appears to be about 6-months-old, is safe and in foster care, a county spokeswoman said.

The infant was with a man in the station, the spokesperson said. But because authorities were unable to verify that he was the child’s father, they are asking for the public’s help to identify the little girl.

If you know the identity of the child, call 696-KIDS, 9-1-1, or your local law enforcement agency.

