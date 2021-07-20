2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver nearly crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side

Driver crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side
Driver crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A single-car crash ended in the landscaping outside a house on Cleveland’s east side.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on the 3000 block of East 102nd Street.

A sign instructing drivers to make a left turn is placed in front of the home.

The car’s airbags deployed, but the driver of the car appeared to be uninjured following the crash.

Crews check out the scene following the crash.
Crews check out the scene following the crash.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masks when school starts
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
Leaking Ceiling in apartment 506
Akron apartment management dodges questions about, solutions for water issues