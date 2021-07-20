2 Strong 4 Bullies
Erica Stefanko sentenced for 2012 murder of Army veteran in Summit County

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who was found guilty by a jury in the 2012 murder of an Army veteran will face a judge for sentencing on Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing for 38-year-old Erica Stefanko is set for 1 p.m. in front of a Summit County Court of Common Pleas judge.

Stefanko, a mother of four children, was convicted in November 2020 of killing 25-year-old Ashley Biggs in 2012.

At the time of the murder, Stefanko was married to Chad Cobb, who was in a custody battle with Biggs over their daughter.

Biggs worked then as a pizza delivery driver. She was lured to a closed business in New Franklin in June 2012 where she was assaulted and strangled to death, investigators said.

Stefanko and Cobb then dumped Biggs’ body in a Wayne County field before they returned home and washed off evidence of the crime, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Biggs’ body was found the following day.

Law enforcement officers located Cobb hiding in a nearby wooded area and arrested him shortly after. He pleaded guilty in the case in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Stefanko was arrested in November 2019 for her involvement in Biggs’ murder and indicted on numerous charges, which initially included aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

This story will be updated.

