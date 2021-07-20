Kent State shares MAC favorite role in media poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State and Ball State were picked to win their respective divisions this season in a media poll announced at Tuesday’s MAC Media Day.
The Flashes and coach Sean Lewis return exciting QB Dustin Crum to a team that finished 3-1 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Crum was also named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.
He was first-team All-MAC a year ago, throwing for 295 yards per game and 12 total TD.
Kent State was #1 in the nation in both scoring and total yards.
