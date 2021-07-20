2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent State shares MAC favorite role in media poll

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (14) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NCAA...
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (14) scrambles for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State and Ball State were picked to win their respective divisions this season in a media poll announced at Tuesday’s MAC Media Day.

The Flashes and coach Sean Lewis return exciting QB Dustin Crum to a team that finished 3-1 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Crum was also named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

He was first-team All-MAC a year ago, throwing for 295 yards per game and 12 total TD.

Kent State was #1 in the nation in both scoring and total yards.

