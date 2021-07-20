Kent State shares MAC favorite role in media poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State and Ball State were picked to win their respective divisions this season in a media poll announced at Tuesday’s MAC Media Day.

⚡️⚡️⚡️@KentStFootball has been selected to win the East Division in the 2021 MAC Football Preseason Media Poll! #FlashFAST | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/VtiwOU5r23 — #MACtion (@MACSports) July 20, 2021

The Flashes and coach Sean Lewis return exciting QB Dustin Crum to a team that finished 3-1 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

DON’T 😴 ON DUSTIN CRUM pic.twitter.com/9LsnXfZ8jq — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 16, 2021

Crum was also named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

He was first-team All-MAC a year ago, throwing for 295 yards per game and 12 total TD.

Kent State was #1 in the nation in both scoring and total yards.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.