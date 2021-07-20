Leaky ceiling gets management at White Pond Villa Apartments in Akron called on the carpet

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year resident of the White Pond Villa Apartments in Akron, Deborah Holman, called the 19 News Troubleshooter tipline for help.

“The hallway, the exit I came out of, it was wet. It had this thick, damp, musky smell and it took my breath because I have respiratory problems.”

On and off for years, the ceiling in her apartment on the fifth floor has been leaking. She said she called building management time and time again with little results to show for it. Angry, she reached out to 19 News.

Deborah Holman said, “On the days that it’s raining and the office was open I called downstairs and said it’s raining outside. Can somebody come up and see how much water is coming through the leak and where it’s at? The building manager to this day, she has not came up.”

When 19 News attempted to talk with the manager at the complex she hid in her office and another employee joined her and locked the door.

