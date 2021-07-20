2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to trying to run jogger over during robbery in the Flats

Marvin Fisher
Marvin Fisher(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trying to run over a jogger in the Flats in Cleveland and robbing changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Marvin Fisher entered a plea of guilty to two charges, including aggravated robbery and felonious assault, in connection to the 2019 incident.

An initial count of attempted murder was dropped as part of the plea deal, the Cuyahoga County judge said.

Investigators said Fisher, now 29 years old, tried to run the female jogger over as she ran along Franklin Avenue near the Columbus Road Bridge in December 2019.

The victim, who thought she was hit by accident, asked Fisher to call 911. Instead, the prosecutor said he threw her phone and demanded money from her.

The woman’s injuries required stitches. She also suffered a sprain and numerous scrapes or bruises across her body.

Fisher, who chose to represent himself legally during the attempted murder investigation, has previous robbery and kidnapping convictions stemming from a separate case that concluded in 2011, court records show.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Liberty Tax Service on East Cuyahoga Falls Ave in Akron.
Man robs Liberty Tax Service at gunpoint in Akron
Driver crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side
Driver nearly crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masks when school starts
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school