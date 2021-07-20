Man pleads guilty to trying to run jogger over during robbery in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trying to run over a jogger in the Flats in Cleveland and robbing changed his plea to guilty on Tuesday.

Marvin Fisher entered a plea of guilty to two charges, including aggravated robbery and felonious assault, in connection to the 2019 incident.

An initial count of attempted murder was dropped as part of the plea deal, the Cuyahoga County judge said.

Investigators said Fisher, now 29 years old, tried to run the female jogger over as she ran along Franklin Avenue near the Columbus Road Bridge in December 2019.

The victim, who thought she was hit by accident, asked Fisher to call 911. Instead, the prosecutor said he threw her phone and demanded money from her.

The woman’s injuries required stitches. She also suffered a sprain and numerous scrapes or bruises across her body.

Fisher, who chose to represent himself legally during the attempted murder investigation, has previous robbery and kidnapping convictions stemming from a separate case that concluded in 2011, court records show.

