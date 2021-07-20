Man robs Liberty Tax Service at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man robbed a Liberty Tax Service location at gunpoint Monday afternoon, Akron Police said.

According to police, the man entered the business on the 500 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then got away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The crime happened around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a mask and gloves at the time of the incident.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.

