2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man robs Liberty Tax Service at gunpoint in Akron

Liberty Tax Service on East Cuyahoga Falls Ave in Akron.
Liberty Tax Service on East Cuyahoga Falls Ave in Akron.(Source: Google Maps)
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man robbed a Liberty Tax Service location at gunpoint Monday afternoon, Akron Police said.

According to police, the man entered the business on the 500 block of E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then got away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The crime happened around 2:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a mask and gloves at the time of the incident.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Marvin Fisher
Man pleads guilty to trying to run jogger over during robbery in the Flats
Driver crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side
Driver nearly crashes into house on Cleveland’s east side
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masks when school starts
Cleveland Metropolitan School District requires masks for first 5 weeks of school