More victims come forward after North Olmsted businessman charged with sex-related crimes

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Olmsted business owner charged earlier this month for inappropriately touching three female employees may face more charges after four additional victims came forward, according to the North Olmsted police.

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury last week indicted the 58-year-old owner of Artist for a Day, on Lorain Road, on seven counts of gross sexual imposition for allegedly touching employees.

North Olmsted police said Kevin Frederick allegedly touched the females, ages 17 and 19, between September 2019 and January 2021.

“We have some other victims who have come forward. Four additional victims and the interview process has started already. Then there’s a fifth person we’re going to interview, and they appear to be a witness,” said Detective Kenneth Vagase.

Owner of North Olmsted's Artist for a Day ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The teens say it happened between September of 2019 and January of 2021. The pinching and slapping were quote, “a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work,” said Vagase. “[Frederick’s] accused of making physical contact with certain areas considered either a private area and in this instance, it involves all females.”

Police say Frederick is currently free on bond. An employee at his business told 19 News they have no comment as this investigation plays out.

Anyone else who feels they were a victim while working at Artist for a Day should call North Olmsted detectives at 440-777-3535.

A similar allegation was leveled against Frederick in 2014, and police say the Sheriff’s Department handled that case. It resulted in a civil matter but did not appear to evolve into a criminal one.

