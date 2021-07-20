Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today then turning cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm and humid today. Temperatures rise well in the 80s this afternoon. There is a small chance of a pop storm later this afternoon. A cold front to our north will track through the area tonight. A few showers and storms with it. A little better chance of rain east of Cleveland. We don’t think these storms will get out of hand. Noticeably cooler air will be felt behind this boundary. High temperatures tomorrow remain in the 70s. It’ll be cool enough for isolated lake effect showers tomorrow. High pressure settles in Thursday. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s for the most part. The air mass Thursday will be fairly dry.

