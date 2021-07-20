2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm today then turning cooler tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm and humid today. Temperatures rise well in the 80s this afternoon. There is a small chance of a pop storm later this afternoon. A cold front to our north will track through the area tonight. A few showers and storms with it. A little better chance of rain east of Cleveland. We don’t think these storms will get out of hand. Noticeably cooler air will be felt behind this boundary. High temperatures tomorrow remain in the 70s. It’ll be cool enough for isolated lake effect showers tomorrow. High pressure settles in Thursday. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s for the most part. The air mass Thursday will be fairly dry.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/19/2021
While most of this week will be significantly quieter than the last few weeks, we are...
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front brings a few storms Tuesday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Small risk of storms today and tomorrow
High pressure will take the credit for a spate of fair weather early this week.
Northeast Ohio weather: More sunshine for Monday