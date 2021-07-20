2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Front brings scattered storms this evening

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will drop into our area this evening, doing two things for us.

The first thing it will do is bring us scattered showers and storms over the course of the evening.

Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but they will end fairly quickly.

The peak timing for storms will be between 9:00 PM and midnight.

The front will also usher in cooler, drier air for Wednesday.

Expect highs only in the low 70s and lower levels of humidity.

A few hit or miss showers are possible Wednesday, mainly in the morning.

Skies will slowly clear during the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up over the course of the rest of the work week.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s through the weekend as humidity levels begin to climb again.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Friday evening into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm on Tuesday, cooler air arrives Wednesday

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Warm on Tuesday, cooler air arrives Wednesday
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/19/2021
While most of this week will be significantly quieter than the last few weeks, we are...
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front brings a few storms Tuesday
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio Weather: Small risk of storms today and tomorrow