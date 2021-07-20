Northeast Ohio weather: Front brings scattered storms this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will drop into our area this evening, doing two things for us.

The first thing it will do is bring us scattered showers and storms over the course of the evening.

Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but they will end fairly quickly.

The peak timing for storms will be between 9:00 PM and midnight.

The front will also usher in cooler, drier air for Wednesday.

Expect highs only in the low 70s and lower levels of humidity.

A few hit or miss showers are possible Wednesday, mainly in the morning.

Skies will slowly clear during the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up over the course of the rest of the work week.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s through the weekend as humidity levels begin to climb again.

Scattered showers and storms will return to the forecast Friday evening into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.