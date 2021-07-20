2 Strong 4 Bullies
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the attack occurred shortly before noon Monday at Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart.

Officials say the man was riding a bike when he lost control and fell down an embankment toward a body of water.

The 9-foot alligator grabbed the man, but he was eventually able to break free.

Officials say the man crawled away and was assisted by a bystander.

Rescue workers secured the area and drove the man to meet a medical helicopter.

A professional trapper was called to capture the alligator.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

