2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom

Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a woman inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - An Oklahoma woman visiting her family in southern Mississippi is in the hospital recovering after police said she was brutally assaulted at a shopping center.

WLOX reports 28-year-old Andrew Malik Jones was charged with robbery and sexual battery after Gulfport Police Department investigators said he waited inside a restroom at an outlet mall for a victim to enter.

The victim told police Jones pushed her into a stall before he assaulted and raped her after she entered the restroom.

Investigators said Jones took the victim’s purse before trying to leave the scene. The victim’s husband told WLOX that he and others stopped Jones before he was able to get away.

The victim’s husband said his wife suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. She was taken to a hospital in New Orleans.

The vacationing Oklahoma couple was in Mississippi along with their young daughter.

Jones is being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. His bond was set at $500,000 for each charge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot on Cleveland’s West Side

Latest News

Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
Family member say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says teen died after testing positive for the Delta variant
President Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday to honor the...
Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis