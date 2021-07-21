2 arrested for deadly beating of 39-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was beaten to death Tuesday evening near a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland police arrested a 24-year-old man and 26-year-old for the fatal assault, according to a news release from police.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspects.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Superior Avenue.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the victim was in a car when two men approached, pulled him from the car, and assaulted him until he lost consciousness.

The men fled the scene after the beating.

Officers discovered the victim unconscious on the ground when they arrived, police said. They preformed first aid until EMS got to the scene.

EMS took the victim to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

