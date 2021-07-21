2 Cleveland police officers sent to hospital after crash near Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland police officers were taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a two-car crash near the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. near E. 135th Street and Union Avenue.

The wreck involved a vehicle appearing to be a Ford SUV and a CPD cruiser.

The circumstances that led to the crash are unknown at this time.

Cleveland EMS said emergency crews took two officers to University Hospitals in stable condition.

The condition of people inside the other vehicle isn’t known.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

