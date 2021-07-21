2 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Tuscarawas County, OSHP says

MILL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Eastport Road near Simpson Road in Mill Township.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Eastport Road with two pickup trucks following behind.

As the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn, the Ram truck traveling in the rear went left of center to pass the GMC truck in the middle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

That’s when the Ram truck hit the motorcycle, causing it to overturn and slide down the road, the highway patrol said.

The Ram truck went off road and hit a yard light before coming to rest back on the roadway, according to a news release. The GMC truck stopped just south of the crash scene, OSHP said.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Their identities weren’t released.

No one else was injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

