2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Tuscarawas County, OSHP says

2 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Tuscarawas County, OSHP says
2 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Tuscarawas County, OSHP says(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people died Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Eastport Road near Simpson Road in Mill Township.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling on Eastport Road with two pickup trucks following behind.

As the motorcycle slowed to make a left turn, the Ram truck traveling in the rear went left of center to pass the GMC truck in the middle, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

That’s when the Ram truck hit the motorcycle, causing it to overturn and slide down the road, the highway patrol said.

The Ram truck went off road and hit a yard light before coming to rest back on the roadway, according to a news release. The GMC truck stopped just south of the crash scene, OSHP said.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Their identities weren’t released.

No one else was injured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Motorcycle crash in Summit County leaves 4 seriously injured
Motorcycle crash in Summit County leaves 4 seriously injured
A month-long search continues for a missing Northeast Ohio woman. The woman's family left with...
Family of missing Northeast Ohio woman wants answers after weeks of searching
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda
2 Cleveland police officers sent to hospital after crash near Mount Pleasant neighborhood
2 Cleveland police officers sent to hospital after crash near Mount Pleasant neighborhood