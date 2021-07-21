Akron police arrest man who they say hit acquaintance in the head, drove off in his car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was arrested after Akron police say he struck an acquaintance before driving off in his vehicle.

In a press release, Akron Police said Justin Fouse struck a 45-year-old acquaintance in the head before driving off in the victim’s 2003 Jeep Cherokee.

The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Firestone Boulevard.

The victim was working on his girlfriend’s car at the time of the incident. He was treated on the scene by medical crews.

Police found Fouse driving the Jeep on Pardee Avenue. They stopped the vehicle and arrested Fouse of charges of Robbery and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

The victim did get the SUV back.

