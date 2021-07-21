2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police: Boys arrested for attacking 30-year-old man, stealing bike

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested three boys Tuesday afternoon for attacking a 30-year-old man and stealing his bicycle.

Two 11-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are facing charges of robbery and felonious assault, according to a news release from Akron police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a basketball court near Channelwood Village, police said.

The victim told police the boys jumped him, hit him in the face with an unknown object and stole his bike.

The victim is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a facial injury and possible broken ribs, according to the release.

Akron police officers found the boys after searching the area. They found the bike as well, but it was damaged.

The boys were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility, police said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

2 arrested for deadly beating of 39-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side (Image: Hawaii News...
2 arrested for deadly beating of 39-year-old man on Cleveland’s East Side
Body recovered from Lake Erie in Willowick
29-year-old Justin Fouse
Akron police arrest man who they say hit acquaintance in the head, drove off in his car
18-year-old girl in critical condition after swimming accident in Ashland County. (Source: WOIO)
1 dies, 1 injured in Ashland County hit-and-run