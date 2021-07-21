Akron police: Boys arrested for attacking 30-year-old man, stealing bike

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested three boys Tuesday afternoon for attacking a 30-year-old man and stealing his bicycle.

Two 11-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are facing charges of robbery and felonious assault, according to a news release from Akron police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at a basketball court near Channelwood Village, police said.

The victim told police the boys jumped him, hit him in the face with an unknown object and stole his bike.

The victim is being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for a facial injury and possible broken ribs, according to the release.

Akron police officers found the boys after searching the area. They found the bike as well, but it was damaged.

The boys were taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility, police said.

