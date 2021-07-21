2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashland County hit and run, 1 woman dead and 1 injured

18-year-old girl in critical condition after swimming accident in Ashland County. (Source: WOIO)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred along Township Road 1031 in Troy Township.

The incident happened on July 20 at approximately 9:16 p.m.

Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, of Nova, was walking her dog with two juveniles when she was struck by a vehicle.

The dog and one of the juveniles were also hit, according to a press release.

The vehicle continued southbound on Township Road 1031 and failed to stop after the crash.

Boreman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured juvenile was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children in Cleveland and the uninjured juvenile was taken for evaluation at University Hospital Ashland.

The uninjured juvenile was later released.

Troopers are asking for assistance in locating the vehicle.

The vehicle is possibly a pick-up truck and will have damage to one of the front headlights and grille areas according to the release.

If you have any information, contact Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-289-1911 or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-289-0911.

The crash is still being investigated.

