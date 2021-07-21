2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body recovered from Lake Erie in Willowick

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was recovered from Lake Erie this morning, the Willowick Fire Chief said.

The fire department was called out just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a resident on Seaview in Willowick reported seeing the body in the water, according to Chief Joseph Tennyson.

The body has been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Eastlake tech rescuers assisted in the operation.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

As of 11 a.m., all crews were cleared from the scene.

