Body recovered from Lake Erie in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was recovered from Lake Erie this morning, the Willowick Fire Chief said.

The fire department was called out just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a resident on Seaview in Willowick reported seeing the body in the water, according to Chief Joseph Tennyson.

The body has been turned over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Eastlake tech rescuers assisted in the operation.

As of 11 a.m., all crews were cleared from the scene.

